Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal launched Krutrim's AI chatbot in public beta two days ago

Krutrim, the AI chatbot launched by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, has been providing inaccurate responses to users' inquiries. Screenshots circulating on social media depict the chatbot incorrectly stating that the West Indies won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, misidentifying the current date as October 15, 2021, and erroneously asserting that Hillary Clinton won the 2014 US Presidential Elections, among other errors.

Krutrim AI's string of mistakes has generated considerable amusement on social media platform X, where screenshots of the chatbot's responses have gained widespread attention.

When a user asked who won the Cricket World Cup in 1983, it replied, "The West Indies team won the Cricket World Cup in 1983." India, however, won the 1983 World Cup.

Along with screenshots, X user Zee wrote, "Krutrim AI. Where facts can eat shit"

See the post here:

Krutrim AI. Where facts can eat shit pic.twitter.com/DbNHrDKtdH — Zee (@MhaskarChief) February 27, 2024

Another user asked the chatbot a leading question about China winning the World Cup, it replied saying "China won the 1983 Cricket World Cup by defeating Australia."

When asked who won the 2014 US elections, it said Hillary Clinton became the US president by defeating Donald Trump in 2014.

The chatbot did not even get the date right!

Don't ask @krutrim AI today's date or else you might time travel to some other era pic.twitter.com/5mXAcWrZOG — Zee (@MhaskarChief) February 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal launched Krutrim's AI chatbot in public beta two days ago. The launch comes a month after Krutrim disclosed a $50-million financing at a $1-billion valuation, to become the country's first start-up unicorn in 2024. The company mentioned that it is the first AI unicorn in the country.

The chatbot, which has the same name as the company, was announced in December.