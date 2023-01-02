'He Taught Me...': Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Coach Ramakant Achrekar On Death Anniversary

Mr Achrekar died on January 2, 2019 at his home due to age-related complications.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on his death anniversary and penned an emotional note for him. Mr Achrekar died on January 2, 2019, at his home due to age-related complications.

Sharing a photo with Mr Achrekar on Twitter, Mr Tendulkar highlighted the fact that the "Dronacharya" his life taught him technique, discipline and respect for the game. "I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn't have been the same cricketer," Mr Tendulkar wrote in the caption of his post.

He taught me technique, discipline and most importantly, to respect the game.



I think of him every day. Today, on his death anniversary, I salute the Dronacharya of my life. Without him, I wouldn't have been the same cricketer. pic.twitter.com/JQ8uijHD9Y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar's post garnered more than 16,000 likes and several comments within just a few hours.

"Amazing tribute. Prayers and thoughts on Achrekar sir death anniversary," wrote one user. "This is the humbleness which made you great person. Remembering the roots after this much success in life shows your character. Kudos!" said another.

A third user commented, "Tbh many cricketers come n play...but i never seen any player giving to much importance to coach after successful....hats off to this man," while a fourth added, "We will always be thankful to Acharekar Sir who he give us great cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar."

Meanwhile, Mr Achrekar also famously trained Vinod Kambli and several other cricketers at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. As for Mr Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer has been quite vocal about the coach's contribution in shaping him. Previously, he even stated that he learnt his "ABCD in cricket" under Mr Achrekar's guidance. "His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on," he added.

As a player, Mr Achrekar competed in just one first-call match. However, he was instrumental in moulding Mr Tendulkar as a child, often driving him to stadiums on his scooter.

