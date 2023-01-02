Meet Sulemana Abdul Samed, Ghana's Tallest Man At 7 Feet 4 Inches

Mr Samed is better known to everyone by his nickname Awuche.

29-year-old Sulemana Abdul Samed stands tall at 7 ft 4 inches tall and is barely 1 foot shorter than Sultan Kosen, who lives in Turkey and holds the title of the tallest man alive in the Guinness World Record.

Initially, a local hospital in Northern Ghana said that Mr Samed had reached the height of 9 ft 6 inches(2.89m), but it was later discovered that the rural clinic did not have the correct measuring tools, reported BBC.

Mr Samed is diagnosed with gigantism and has never stopped growing. Mr Samed is better known to everyone by his nickname Awuche. A BBC journalist used a 16ft measuring tape to measure his height.

"The way they measure me, I cannot say everything is perfect," Awuche told BBC.

The measuring tape read 7ft 4in. Wearing his inimitable smile, Awuche replied: "Wow, so what does it mean?" "Well, the tallest man alive is 8ft 2.8in tall, he is barely one foot taller than you," the journalist said.

He was referring to 40-year-old Sultan Kosen, who lives in Turkey and holds the title.

Responding to the man, he said, "I'm still growing tall. Who knows, maybe one day I may get to that height too."

He explained, "Every three months of four months I grow... If you've not seen me for three months or four and you see me, you'd realised I have increased."

Awuche has become a local celebrity in his village.

As soon as he makes enough money, he wants to get plastic surgery done. He has skin complaints on one leg, ankle and foot caused by the excess growth of the limb.

"That is how Allah chose it for me, I am OK. I don't have a problem with the way God created me," he told BBC.





