'He Supported Us...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Father's Role In His Professional Journey

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zerodha Nithin Kamath recently shared a heartwarming post about his father. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Kamath shared how his father supported him and his brother Nikhil Kamath whenever they attempted something on their own. "Luck is a big part of any success in life. It starts right from birth, with our genes, parents, family, etc.-all of these are the luck of the draw," Mr Kamath, who founded online trading firm Zerodha in 2010, wrote.

"None of the success that's ascribed to us would have happened without my father. He was not only the biggest cheerleader of (Nikhil Kamath) @nikhilkamathcio and me but also the first customer whenever we attempted something. In a way, he was our VC," the post read.

"He gave me the initial seed capital when I decided to trade, he was my first customer when I did multi-level marketing, and the first customer when I started a sub-brokerage and portfolio management business. He supported us in anything that we tried, no matter how foolish it seemed in hindsight. All of this with the limited resources he had access to," Mr Kamath added.

The Zerodha CEO went on to recall an emotional moment in his professional journey as well that involved his father. He said he was once invited to speak at Canara Bank where his father worked his entire life and was also sitting in the audience as he delivered his speech.

"One of the most emotional moments in my professional journey was when I was invited to speak at Canara Bank, where my dad worked his entire life until he retired a decade back, with him in the audience and in tears when I was giving the talk," he wrote.

Mr Kamath concluded his post by giving a shoutout to all fathers and mothers involved behind the scenes of almost every successful person.

