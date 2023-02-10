Harrison Ford Says His Wife Doesnt Fly With Him In Vintage Planes After 2015 Plane Crash

Mr Ford said that the experience was really difficult for the family.

After an almost fatal plane crash nearly eight years ago, American actor Harrison Ford is still frequently flying as a pilot but his wife Calista Flockhart has serious doubts flying with him. "My wife does not fly with me in vintage airplanes anymore - she will in others," he said, as per a report in the Hollywood Reporter.

Mr Ford crashed a vintage World War II aircraft on a golf course in Santa Monica, California, in March 2015. Before crash-landing the single-engine plane, the actor reportedly called air traffic authorities and reported an engine issue. The National Transportation Safety Board later found that a problem with a carburetor part caused the engine failure. The actor suffered a shattered right ankle, a shattered pelvis, a broken back and a serious bump on the head.

He added that he doesn't want to ever again "have to recover from that kind of accident," from which he had serious wounds which led to a nearly month-long hospital stay.

Although he still continues to fly, Mr Ford recalled that the experience was really difficult for the family. "It was really hard on my family and it was hard on me. I went back to flying. I know what happened. So that's part of the reason [I went back]. There was a mechanical issue with the airplane I could not have known about or attended to in any way. So, in the words of the great philosopher Jimmy Buffett: Shit happens," he told the Hollywood Reporter.

While Mrs Flockhart will not be flying with her husband, the actor recently stated that he would love to work with her onscreen but the power couple has not found the right project.