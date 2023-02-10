Amber Heard Is Trending Again Because Of An Old Video. Watch

Amber Heard dancing her heart out in the video.

Actor Amber Heard has again gone viral on social media. The reason is an old video that has resurfaced on Twitter and other platforms that shows her dancing to Netflix series Selena's 'Como La Flor'. According to Hola, the clip was shot when she was working on set for Conor Allyn's 'In the Fire' in Guatemala. It shows Ms Heard like a professional on the beats of the song. The video was originally posted on TikTok by user Bernardo Triana and was viewed more than 11 million times, according to Hola.

The video was shared along with other images on April 7, 2022, but what has caught the attention of social media users is that fact that it was shot days before her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp began on April 11 last year.

amber heard the woman that you are pic.twitter.com/cS4Cml4Tup — carol (@heardverse) February 1, 2023

Ms Heard looks beautiful in the video in her signature red lipstick as she dances her heart out. She seems happy and matches the dance steps of her partner.

The defamation trial against Johnny Depp was acrimonious, with both the parties making several serious allegations against each other. The case, which lasted from April to June, was finally settled in favour of Mr Depp, with the court in Fairfax (in the United States) awarding $10.35 million in damages to Depp, and $2 million to Heard.

Ms Heard challenged the verdict, but dropped the appeal in December last year against the $10 million, settling with Mr Depp's team and agreeing to pay $1 million, which he donated to charity.

According to Hola, Ms Heard is now living in Spain's Mallorca, with her daughter and rumoured partner, Bianca Butti.