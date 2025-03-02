Oscars 2025: Harrison Ford Forced To Step Down As Presenter After Shingles Diagnosis

Harrison Ford will no longer be presenting at this year's Academy Awards. His representative confirmed the news to Variety, adding that his unexpected withdrawal from the event on Saturday was due to a shingles diagnosis he received on Friday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, shingles is a non-life-threatening viral infection that causes a painful rash, typically appearing as a stripe of blisters on one side of the torso.

The other presenters include Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Bowen Yang, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, and Rachel Zegler. Miles Teller and Miley Cyrus were also added to the list of presenters, as confirmed by the Academy on Friday.

Conan O'Brien will host this year's ceremony, which begins on March 2 at 4 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. ET (March 3 at 5:30 PM IST). The event will be broadcast live on ABC and will also be available for streaming on Hulu, a new viewing option introduced this year.

The Academy Awards are being executive produced by showrunner Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, and Rob Pain, with producers Sarah Levine Hall, Taryn Hurd, Jeff Ross, and Mike Sweeney. The director for the evening is Hamish Hamilton.