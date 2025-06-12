"Hard To Believe...": Video Shows Empty Street In Ladakh During Peak Tourism Season

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Pahalgam terror attack has significantly impacted Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector.

Hotels and houseboats are reporting low occupancy rates amid safety concerns from tourists.

Leh, a popular destination in Ladakh, is unusually quiet during the peak tourist season.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir has taken a hit, leaving hotels and houseboats empty. Its repercussions are also felt in the neighbouring places in the region, especially in the adjoining union territory of Ladakh. Highlighting the same, Rattan Dhillon, a frequent visitor to Ladakh, shared a video showing traditionally bustling streets in Leh empty. “Hard to believe this is Ladakh in June, right in the middle of peak season,” he wrote.

“I've been visiting Leh for the past 10 years and have never seen the town this quiet and deserted, with so few tourists around. Looks like the Pahalgam incident has had a huge impact! Hoping things bounce back here soon!” Mr Dhillon added.

Hard to believe this is Ladakh in June right in the middle of peak season.



I've been visiting Leh for the past 10 years and have never seen the town this quiet and deserted, with so few tourists around.



Looks like Pahalgam incident has had a huge impact!



— Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) June 11, 2025

Mr Dhillon's observation resonated with many. Reacting to his post, one user wrote, “Sad to see this… this town lives on income from tourists.”

“Totally unexpected for peak season! Hoping things bounce back soon.. leh's magic deserves to be alive again!” commented another. “I had visited in May right after the incident. Hardly any tourists around. Local tourism is badly affected by this,” said a third user.

“It's been on decline. According to me, multiple factors—super expensive taxis and flights, distance, bad roads, altitude and health issues, coupled with bad health care support. But people like me have explored every corner of this beautiful landscape,” commented another.

“Yes I was in srinagar from 16th to 20 th May last month...ran into a ladakhi Hotelier...asked him what he was doing here its peak season..he told me unfortunately...for most Tourist they think entire Entire old JK state is disturbed..so no shows!!” one user said.

Notably, the Pahalgam attack led to mass cancellations of bookings. Following the attack, tourists left the valley in droves, leaving trips midway, while confirmed bookings were also cancelled, and there was a lack of interest in visiting Kashmir.

Especially, in summer, the area sees lakhs of tourists a day, who visit the nearby valleys and other scenic spots on horseback. But after the attack, bookings in the area have practically been wiped out.