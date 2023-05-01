''Had To Learn To Sew'': Mark Zuckerberg Creates 3D-Printed Dresses For His Daughters

He posted pics of his daughters wearing the innovative dresses he designed

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, seems to have taken up a new creative hobby. The tech tycoon has learnt sewing and started designing and 3D printing dresses since last month. On Sunday, Mr Zuckerberg posted a string of pictures of his daughters wearing the 3D-printed dresses he had created. In the first three frames, the focus is on the dresses and the last frame shows his daughter in a wholesome picture.

Sharing pictures of his new project, he wrote, ''I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn to sew).'' 3D printing is a process that uses computer-aided design (CAD) to create objects layer-by-layer.

See the pictures here:

The pictures were a hit on Instagram, and people loved his innovation. Tech tycoon Eva Chen commented on his post saying, "Met Gala ready!!!" Some of the followers wanted to know what kind of printer Mark is using to make such print.

One user wrote, ''This is so cool,'' while another commented, ''The time they are spending with you on this project is something they will always remember in the future!'' A third said, ''"You sewed that yourself!? That's not easy."

Last year, he released a photo of a suit that was made using 3D printing. ''Finished 3D printing the first piece of Max's suit,'' he wrote while sharing the picture.

Notably, the Meta CEO and his wife Priscilla Chan were blessed with their third daughter on March 24, this year. The couple named their daughter Aurelia. The couple has been married since 2012 and already has two daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Maxima "Max".

Ms Chan and Mr Zuckerberg met in college and fell in love. A paediatrician and philanthropist, Ms Chan pursued her medical education at the University of California after receiving her degree from Harvard University.

After meeting at a frat party at Harvard University, the couple started dating in 2003. On May 19, 2012, the pair exchanged vows on Mr Zuckerberg's estate.