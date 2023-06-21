Hacker Discovers Secret 'Elon Mode' In Tesla Cars For Full Self-Driving

Tesla has a supersecret driver mode.

Tesla vehicles have been in the news since they were introduced to the public. Its characteristics, appearance, functions, ownership, and even the manufacturer are always in the news.

The internet is currently trending with a post about a Tesla secret function that enables hands-free driving.

According to The Verge, "Elon Musk may have his own super-secret driving mode that lets you drive Tesla cars hands-free."

The news outlet further said the hidden feature, aptly named "Elon Mode," was discovered by a Tesla software hacker known online as @greentheonly. The anonymous hacker has dug deep into the vehicle code for years and uncovered things like how Tesla can lock you out of using your power seats or the centre camera in the Model 3 before it was officially activated.

Impressions after nearly 600 miles on 11.4.3 with Elon mode (could not get a non-Tesla car to try in time).

It went much better than the prior experiment obviously.

Many contributing factors. I was not as late so I did not mind as much (still ended up 5 minutes late solely — green (@greentheonly) June 17, 2023

The hacker tested the system after discovering and turning on Elon Mode, then uploaded some screenshots. Although it is not made clear how the mechanism is turned on.

The Verge further mentioned that the hacker found that the car didn't require any attention from them while using Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software. FSD is Tesla's vision-based advanced driver-assist system that's in beta but is currently available to anyone who paid as much as $15,000 for the option.

The software was the subject of an internally leaked report last month that indicated FSD had received thousands of customer complaints of sudden braking and abrupt acceleration.