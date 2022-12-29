Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: All About The 10th Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons

The tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22 in Patna in the year 1666. His birth anniversary is observed as Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti every year in accordance with the lunar calendar. The founder of the Khalsa Panth became a Sikh guru at the age of nine, after the death of his father Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Guru Gobind Singh's teachings and guidance have inspired people across generations. Unfortunately, he was assassinated in 1708, when he was 41. On this day, people distribute clothes and food to the needy. Large gatherings are organised in which devotees sing songs, offer prayers in the gurudwara and share food with adults and children.

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons who were killed during his lifetime.

He introduced the five K's for the Sikhs including Kesh: uncut hair, Kangha: a wooden comb, Kara: an iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist, Kirpan: a sword and Kacchera: short breeches.

That's not all, he also founded the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa in 1699. He was a poet, spiritual leader, philosopher, warrior and writer.