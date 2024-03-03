Maharashtra Forest Department Pens 'Bharat Mata' With 65,724 Saplings

Tadoba Festival 2024 commenced on March 1 and concluded on Sunday.

The Maharashtra forest department set a Guinness World Record using thousands of saplings during the Tadoba Festival 2024 in Chandrapur. A staggering total of 65,724 saplings were carefully arranged to form the words 'Bharat Mata.'

The images showcasing the arrangement of saplings into the patriotic word 'Bharat Mata' were shared by the forest minister and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve on their social media handles.

"During the Tadoba Festival, the state forest department created the word 'Bharat Mata' with 65,724 saplings of 26 different species, setting a Guinness World Record," said State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, applauding the accomplishment.

The forest minister received the Guinness World Record certificate during a ceremony held near the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Tadoba Festival 2024

The three-day Tadoba Festival 2024 commenced on March 1 and concludes on Sunday. Organized by the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), the event aims to promote wildlife conservation, sustainable tourism, and the preservation of Maharashtra's heritage.