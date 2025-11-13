Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Groww Makes Strong Market Debut; Bengaluru Founder Shares Message From CEO Lalit Keshre

In his post, Sudhanshu revealed that Keshre and his son regularly use his platform Matiks and had shared insightful feedback.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Groww Makes Strong Market Debut; Bengaluru Founder Shares Message From CEO Lalit Keshre
He praised Keshre's product obsession and commitment to user retention.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) made its stock market debut on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, listing at a premium to its IPO issue price of Rs 100 per share. The company's initial public offering (IPO), which ran from November 4 to 7, saw strong investor interest and was oversubscribed by nearly 17.6 times. The successful listing outperformed grey market premium expectations.

Following the strong listing, Bengaluru startup founder Sudhanshu shared a personal message from Groww CEO Lalit Keshre on X (formerly Twitter). The message, sent months before the IPO, simply read: "Hey Sudhanshu, would love to catch up sometime. Let me know if you are up for it."

In his post, Sudhanshu revealed that Keshre and his son regularly use his platform Matiks and had shared insightful feedback. He praised Keshre's product obsession and commitment to user retention, calling him an inspiration.

On the NSE, Groww opened at Rs 112 and climbed to Rs 124, surpassing its IPO price of Rs 100. On the BSE, it opened at Rs 114. By the end of the day, shares closed at Rs 128.85 (NSE) and Rs 130.94 (BSE), giving investors nearly 30% returns on listing day.

Backed by global investors including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Groww has grown into one of India's largest online brokerage firms.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Groww IPO, Lalit Keshre, Bengaluru Startup
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com