Groww Makes Strong Market Debut; Bengaluru Founder Shares Message From CEO Lalit Keshre

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) made its stock market debut on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, listing at a premium to its IPO issue price of Rs 100 per share. The company's initial public offering (IPO), which ran from November 4 to 7, saw strong investor interest and was oversubscribed by nearly 17.6 times. The successful listing outperformed grey market premium expectations.

Following the strong listing, Bengaluru startup founder Sudhanshu shared a personal message from Groww CEO Lalit Keshre on X (formerly Twitter). The message, sent months before the IPO, simply read: "Hey Sudhanshu, would love to catch up sometime. Let me know if you are up for it."

just 3.5 months before the IPO, Lalit msgd to know more about Matiks



was surprised that he and his son are hooked to Matiks



Took a lot of learnings but 2 lines have stayed:



- Be addicted to your platform, showed how he still uses Groww for 2 hrs daily



- Retention is the only… pic.twitter.com/1vWT33wY4W — Sudhanshu is making math cool (@cortisoul_) November 12, 2025

In his post, Sudhanshu revealed that Keshre and his son regularly use his platform Matiks and had shared insightful feedback. He praised Keshre's product obsession and commitment to user retention, calling him an inspiration.

On the NSE, Groww opened at Rs 112 and climbed to Rs 124, surpassing its IPO price of Rs 100. On the BSE, it opened at Rs 114. By the end of the day, shares closed at Rs 128.85 (NSE) and Rs 130.94 (BSE), giving investors nearly 30% returns on listing day.

Backed by global investors including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Groww has grown into one of India's largest online brokerage firms.