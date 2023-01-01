Greta Thunberg Is Cool, Says Elon Musk After Andrew Tate Controversy

"I think she's cool tbh," said Elon Musk.

Twitter Chief and billionaire Elon Musk has called climate activists Greta Thunberg "cool" after her recent spat with influencer Andrew Tate and his subsequent arrest by the Romanian police.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Mr Musk wrote, "The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding. I think she's cool tbh."

Controversial media personality Andrew Tate, who is known for his misogynistic and far-right comments, had tagged the Swedish activist in a tweet which boasted about his collection of "33 cars'' and their "enormous emissions". She called on him to enlighten her and provided a fake, insulting email address for the same.

The 36-year-old influencer then released a video of himself in a Versace robe smoking a cigar and receiving two boxes of Jerry's Pizza, a well-known Romanian chain. Mr Tate questioned Ms Thunberg's gender and insulted her with hateful remarks.

"I'm obviously a stranger to online controversy, it's not something I often do, but now the mainstream press is commenting on the fact that I was informing Greta that my very extensive car collection with internal combustion engines that run on dead dinosaurs have an enormous emission profile, and she replied by telling me her own email address. Greta's email address I have small d**k energy. What would that be your own email address, Greta? Strange," he continued. "I mean, I don't want to assume her gender. It's 50/50," he said.

Andrew Tate was detained by Romanian authorities on December 30 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group, according to Reuters. As per several reports, the pizza box helped cops narrow in on Mr Tate's location.