Google's New Feature Turns Any Headphone Into Real-Time Translation Device

Google has launched a major update for Google Translate, introducing a real-time, spoken translation feature accessible directly through headphones. This feature, rolled out in a beta phase on Thursday (Dec 12), just requires a compatible Android phone and the Google Translate app. It provides seamless audio translation for over 70 languages.

Google said it will be employing its artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Gemini, to improve translations on phrases with more nuanced meanings like idioms, local expressions or slang.

"We are bringing Gemini's most powerful translation capabilities to Google Translate for text, launching a beta experience for live speech-to-speech translations with headphones, and adding new languages to the app for practice and skill building," the company said in a statement.

While the feature was originally available on the Pixel Buds, the new beta ensures that any pair of headphones can be turned into a real-time, one-way translation device.

Overcome Communication Challenges

Google explained that the feature could be used as a tool to overcome everyday communication challenges. It can support practical applications like bridging language gaps during conversations, understanding public announcements while travelling, and following foreign-language television or online content.

“Whether you're trying to have a conversation in a different language, listen to a speech or lecture while abroad, or watch a TV show or film in another language, you can now put in your headphones, open the Translate app, tap ‘Live translate' and hear a real-time translation in your preferred language,” said Rose Yao, Google VP Product Management, Search Verticals.

The beta is currently rolling out in the US, Mexico and India. The company plans to bring the capability to iOS and more countries in 2026. The tech giant is also adding improved feedback so you can get helpful tips based on your speaking practice.

Additionally, Google is introducing a streak-tracking feature to help users monitor their daily learning progress and maintain consistency.