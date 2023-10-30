Goldie Hawn Recalls Alien Encounter: 'They Touched My Face'

Goldie Hawn described the aliens as "silver in colour".

Actor Goldie Hawn has said that she has had a close encounter with the extraterrestrial. Appearing on the latest episode of Apple Fitness+'s 'Time to Walk', the 77-year-old discussed her fascination with aliens. Ms Hawn said the incident took place in the 1960s when she was about 20 and working as a dancer in Anaheim, according to People Magazine. It was a time when there had been "a lot of UFO sightings" and stories circulating across the world, the actor added.

She said she got a job as a dancer in an area located near the desert in West California. After a tiring rehearsal, she asked a fellow dancer if she could sleep in her car. And that's the time it happened.

"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," the actor said on the Apple programme, as per the People report.

She described the aliens as "silver in colour" with a "slash for a mouth," a "tiny little nose" and "no ears".

"They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning," she continued. "I could not move. I was paralysed... I didn't know if it was real or not real."

The Oscar winner said she eventually was able to "burst out" of the situation "like bursting out of a force field."

Los Angeles Times said she spoke about her experience to with an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign who had been researching alien encounters for 25 years.

Ms Hawn said she vividly recalled all the details of the encounter. "They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light," she said, as per the outlet.

In September, a panel of NASA recommended in a report that the American space agency increase its efforts to gather information on unidentified objects in the sky - labelled "unidentified anomalous phenomenon," or UAP, by the government - and play a larger role in helping the Pentagon detect them.

UAP are better known to the public as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

The report called UAPs "one of our planet's greatest mysteries".