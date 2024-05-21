Germany To Spain, Here's A List Of Countries That Offer Indians Digital Nomad Visa

Digital nomad visa is generally short-term. (Representative pic)

In the post-pandemic world, remote work has become increasingly popular and brought more flexibility and freedom to people's lives, along with the option to work from the most scenic destinations. In 2020, Estonia also introduced digital nomad visas for remote workers. Since then, several countries have followed suit. A digital nomad visa is a programme or document that gives someone the legal right to work remotely while away from their country of permanent residence. This visa is known by different names in every country, like a remote work visa, a freelance visa, or a digital nomad visa. This type of visa is generally short-term, but a residence permit is also possible, depending on the country's requirements. India may not yet have a Digital Nomad Visa, however, many countries offer Indian passport holders visas to work remotely.

Here are some of the countries that give Indian passport holders a digital nomad or remote work visa:

Germany

Germany offers a Freelance Visa for remote workers. According to CN Traveller, applicants need to belong to liberal professions and demonstrate financial sufficiency for one year, among other requirements. This visa costs approximately 75 euros (Rs 6,700) and allows a stay of up to one year, extendable to three years.

Greece

Greece offers digital nomad visas to all non-EU residents. Applicants must show proof of employment or independent work, along with financial stability and accommodation arrangements. The visa costs around 75 euros and permits a stay of one year, with a processing time of two weeks to a month.

Indonesia

Indonesia doesn't have a specific digital nomad visa, but Indian passport holders can work in the country with E33G visa for a year. Requirements include proof of funds and employment outside Indonesia. The visa costs about $150 and takes 7-14 days to process.

Mauritius

Mauritius Premium Travel Visa allows digital nomads to stay and work in the country for six months to a year, with the option of renewal. Applicants need to demonstrate a minimum monthly income, employment outside Mauritius, and adequate accommodation and insurance.

Portugal

Portugal offers a digital nomad visa for non-EU/EEA residents, allowing a one-year stay with multiple entries. Applicants must be over 18, show proof of remote work or independent activity, and meet financial and accommodation requirements. The visa costs 90 euros.

Bahamas

The Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) visa permits remote workers to stay for up to a year, with multiple entries. Applicants must show proof of employment, financial stability, and medical insurance. The visa costs $25, with additional fees for dependents.

Spain

Spain offers a digital nomad visa to all professionals who are self-employed or working remotely for an organisation outside of Spain. Requirements include a degree or work experience, along with proof of employment, residence and health insurance. The visa costs 73.27 euros.

Seychelles

The Workcation Retreat Programme visa in Seychelles is valid for one year for freelancers, entrepreneurs and professionals. Applicants must show proof of employment, income, accommodation and health insurance. The visa costs 10 euros.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica offers digital nomad visas to individuals employed outside the country, with a minimum income requirement. Applicants need to provide bank statements and complete the online application. The visa costs $100.