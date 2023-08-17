Gen Z Intends To Be Healthy But Eats 'Snacks For Meals', Research Shows

The snacking sector in the country is expected to grow by over 7% between 2022 and 2026

Gone are the days when chips, candies, and cookies were just for munching while watching TV. For several people, especially Generation Z, snacks have now become entire meals. While on social media, Gen Z presents itself as the 'health-conscious' generation, research on their 'snacking' habits paints a different picture.

Recently, research conducted by the market intelligence agency Mintel reveals that while they do have the intention to eat healthily, a gap exists between their intentions and their actual behaviour, leading them to indulge in snacking.

The agency dubbed this practice called 'snackifying,' which as the name suggests, refers to replacing a traditional meal with a snack or including snacks alongside their meals.

''Gen Z is the super snacking generation and our research shows that a quarter of them do so more than once a day. Nearly half (49%) eat snacks to boost their moods while 30% agree they are a convenient meal replacement,'' the report says.

''While they intend to snack healthily, their consumption tells a different story. They snack out of emotions and boredom, and familiar indulgences act as stress relievers and mood boosters. Therefore, indulgence in snacking will remain pivotal, especially for Gen Zs,'' Tulsi Joshi, senior food and drink analyst, said about the research.

Good news for the snack industry

However, this particular habit of Gen Z is good news for the snack industry, the report says.

''When it comes to food, Gen Zs are undoubtedly super-snackers, and they intend to snack healthily. As a result, snacks that are tasty but offer added vitamins/minerals and/or proteins as a value-add can appeal to this Gen Z segment. On top of this, brands can benefit from innovating with flavours that can enhance their snacking habits and incorporate snacks as part of meal occasions,'' the research says.

Mintel projects that the snacking sector in the country will grow by over 7% between 2022 and 2026, with Gen Z consumers being the primary drivers of this growth.

So why is Gen Z snacking so much?

Gen Z, known for its hustle culture, is used to fast-moving technology and immediate gratification, and that translates into their food habits as well. They're used to an on-the-go lifestyle in which snacks appear more convenient rather than three sit-down meals daily.

According to Mondelez, the eating patterns of Gen Z, as well as millennials, have been shifting for years, due to busier lifestyles, affordability, and more choices.

Many, on the other hand, eat snacks to entertain or reward themselves, while some indulge in tasty snacks to boost their mood and relieve stress on busy days.

As per Fortune, younger generations are fueling the snacking trend, and social media is now playing an important role in feeding the need for new, aesthetic, and innovative items.