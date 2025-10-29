From Banking To Aadhaar Updates, Key Changes From November 2025

November, the 11th month of the year, will begin with crucial banking, finance and other changes that would affect day-to-day life of Indians. From Aadhaar updates to bank account nominee, know all about major rules changes to be implemented from November 1.

Banking Changes

The Ministry of Finance recently announced that key sections of the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025 will come into effect from November 1, 2025.

Multiple Nominations: From November 1, the banks will allow up to four nominees for bank accounts, lockers and safe custody. The change would make it easier for legal heirs to claim funds in case of an unforeseen event.

Simplified Nomination Process: Banks will also simplify the nomination process. Chances of any disputes and delays during settlements will be reduced.

SBI Card Changes

As per the official announcement, SBI Card will levy revised charges on various transactions starting from November 1.

Education Payments: A 1% fee will be applicable on education payments made through third-party apps like CRED, Cheq, and MobiKwik.

Wallet Loads: It will also charge a 1% fee on wallet load transactions exceeding Rs 1,000.

Aadhaar Updates

For Aadhaar cardholders in India, many crucial changes will take place starting November 1.

Online Updates: Aadhaar holders can update their name, address, date of birth, and mobile number online without uploading supporting documents.

Biometric Updates: From November, Aadhaar cardholders will be able to make updates feasibly, as physical visits will be required only for biometric updates like fingerprints or iris scans.

Revised Charges: The service charges for updates have also been revised - Rs 75 for updates to name, address, date of birth or mobile number, and Rs 125 for biometric changes.

Pension Changes

Life Certificate Submission: The central and state government pensioners are required to submit their annual life certificate between November 1 and November 30 to avoid pension payment disruptions.

NPS to UPS Switch: The deadline to switch from National Pension System (NPS) to Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has also been extended to November 30, 2025.

GST Changes

Here are some important updates linked to GST. As per Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement, a new GST registration system, starting from November 1, will simplify the registration process, particularly for small businesses and public sector entities.

Simlified GST Slabs: India will have only two main GST slabs - 5% and 18%, replacing the previous four-slab system.

Luxury and Sin Goods: A 40% GST rate will be applicable on luxury and sin goods.