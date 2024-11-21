"Fresh Start": You Will Soon Be Able To Reset Your Instagram Algorithm. Here's How

Instagram is rolling out a new groundbreaking feature that will allow users to reset the algorithm that determines what they see in their feeds. According to Meta, Instagram's parent company, this update was specifically designed with teen safety in mind. "We want to make sure everyone on Instagram, especially teens, has safe, positive, age-appropriate experiences and feels the time they're spending on Instagram is valuable," a company blog post on November 19, said.

How will it work?

The new feature will allow users to manually reset recommended content across Explore, Reels, and Feed tabs, providing a "fresh start".

Once reset, the app will provide recommendations tailored to new preferences, breaking away from previously suggested topics.

Users will also have greater control over their experience by marking content as "interested" or "not interested," helping refine algorithmic suggestions over time.

"That's why we've started testing the ability for everyone on Instagram – including teens – to reset their recommendations. In just a few taps, you'll be able to clear your recommended content across Explore, Reels and Feed and start fresh. Your recommendations will start to personalize again over time, showing new content based on the content and accounts you interact with. When resetting, you'll also have the option to review the accounts you're following and unfollow any that share content you no longer want to see," the blog added.

The blog post states this new feature builds upon tools that Instagram already offers users to curate their content recommendations. However, the reset cannot be undone once started. While the algorithm reset is only in a testing phase now, Instagram plans to roll it out globally.

The update comes amidst growing concerns over social media's impact on teens' mental health. Research, including a study by the Journal of the American Medical Association, has highlighted the risks associated with excessive social media use. For instance, teens spending over three hours a day on these platforms face double the risk of depression and anxiety.

Meta hopes this new feature will help "give teens new ways to shape their Instagram experience, so it can continue to reflect their passions and interests as they evolve."