Franz Beckenbauer Dies: 5 Points On German Footballer

Mr Beckenbauer was born in Munich in 1945, four months after the end of the Second World War. He helped establish Bayern as Germany's strongest club. Further, he played a vital role in helping his country become a football powerhouse.

In the mid-1970s, he won three European Cups with Bayern Munich and established himself as one of the best defenders in the world, earning him the nickname "Der Kaiser", according to The Guardian.

With 104 caps for West Germany, where he led them to victory in the 1974 World Cup and then repeated the feat as manager in Italy sixteen years later, Mr Beckenbauer is regarded as a legend in German football.

However, he was implicated in possible corruption in securing the hosting rights for the 2006 FIFA World Cup. In 2021, FIFA's Ethics committee stated that it could not prosecute him due to time running out on the case, as per Reuters.