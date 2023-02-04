Number Of Ex Employees Suing Twitter 'Goes Up Daily': Report

Several claims have been made, including ones for purported contract violations and discrimination.

A lawyer for several of the fired Twitter employees claims that the number of those suing the firm "goes up daily", according to a report in the BBC. Approximately 100 former coworkers' cases have already been taken up by lawyer Lisa Bloom, but the number is growing, she told the outlet. Several claims have been made, including ones for purported contract violations and discrimination.

It is to be noted that employees fired by the microblogging site in the United Kingdom are also taking legal action, while employees at Africa's only Twitter branch in Ghana have also engaged counsel.

One of Ms Bloom's clients and a former Head of Product at Twitter, Amir Shevat, said that Elon Musk, the CEO of the microblogging platform has failed to lead the company.

The ex-employee added that he was looking after roughly 150 staff members and his "entire team was laid off over the course of a night".

Speaking about the horrible night, Mr Shevat said that his team members got their computers bricked. "We got an email saying there was some sort of restructuring and then what happened is, I was communicating with my team, and one after the other they were telling me that their computer got 'bricked'." Explaining the meaning of the term, he stated, "Bricked is the process of turning a computer into something that looks more like a brick - so you can't log in, you can't do anything with that computer."

Mr Shevat said that engineers who "deeply cared" for the company were also sacked, leaving them very discouraged.

He raised his objections on how the downsizing happened at Twitter. "The way to do it is in a legal way, empathetic way and a highly communicative way. And in all of these Elon, in his leadership, failed," he told the BBC. According to Mr. Shevat, Twitter first promised workers four months' compensation as severance, but ultimately only offered one month without any justification for the change in package.

As per the outlet, he called Mr Musk's treatment of employees was "unjustifiable" and added that he was "worried" about the future of Twitter.