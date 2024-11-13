Former NBA Player Kyle Singler's Cryptic Instagram Videos Raise Concerns

Kyle Singler was picked in the 2011 draft.

American former professional basketball player Kyle Singler has drawn the attention of the fraternity after sharing alarming videos on Instagram. In one of the clips, posted on Tuesday morning, the 36-year-old appears shirtless and says he fears for his life "every day". "I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example. And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I'm going to be someone that's going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I'm only trying to be helpful," the ex-NBA player said.

"I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly," he added.

The video abruptly cuts off in about 90 seconds. It has been shared thousands of times.

Many of his former teammates offered support.

"I love you, Kyle. Hit me whenever," said Miami Heat star Kevin Love. He later asked his followers on X to shower Singler "with the love and support he needs."

Former NBA player Isaiah Thomas commented, "Here for you bro! Always and forever."

Singler, however, posted another video on Tuesday afternoon in which he again shared similar grievances.

According to ESPN, Singler was the 33rd pick in the 2011 draft and started his career overseas before playing in the NBA. He played three seasons for the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him, and was on the All-Rookie second team in 2013. He played parts of four seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder.