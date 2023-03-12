Former Manager Leaves Walmart With $135,000 Cash In Shopping Bag, Arrested

The accused has been charged with theft and burglary

A former manager at Walmart in the US was arrested after allegedly stealing around $135,000 in cash from the store last year, reported Chicago's WGN9. Melissa Vanderwall - a 47-year-old former night manager for a Walmart store in Joliet was accused of emptying $135,988 cash into a shopping bag on November 27. The theft was caught on the surveillance footage and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Vanderwall turned herself into the Joliet Police Department on Monday for her alleged crimes, the media outlet reported. Officials said that the accused allegedly emptied a large amount of cash from recyclers that are used to restock cash registers.

She has been charged with theft and burglary and was jailed on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday, court records show.

According to Patch.com, the local police were informed about the incident on the same day, and an arrest warrant was issued two days later.

"Detectives were actively investigating this case, and it was believed she had left the area," Joliet police spokesman Dwayne English told Patch.

The media outlet also asked the spokesperson about how much money was recovered. "I cannot speak on the status of the money, as it is an integral part of this case. Doing so might interfere with the prosecutorial integrity of the case."