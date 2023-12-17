Forest Officer Shares Golden Tips To Crack UPSC Prelims: ''Even IITians Are Failing''

He shared golden tips for aspirants to help them with UPSC Prelims 2024, a qualifying exam for the Mains.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the most prestigious exams in India and is attempted by lakhs of people across the country every year. The exam deemed to be one of the toughest in the country demands strategic planning, focused dedication, and a disciplined approach. Recently, an Indian Forest Service officer shared some golden tips for aspirants to help them with UPSC Prelims 2024, a qualifying exam for the Mains.

In a Twitter thread, he urged students to start working hard to conquer 'prelims' which are the most unpredictable and difficult stage of the UPSC exam.

He further wrote, ''Tricks play an important role in Prelims. Without them, it is impossible to crack prelims. Tricks would work only if your basics are strong. So, read as much as you can so that your tricks can work.''

See the thread here:

If you're gearing up for #UPSCPrelims2024 , this is a must-read.👇🧵 — Himanshu Tyagi (@Himanshutyg_ifs) December 14, 2023

The officer then called the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) the new 'havoc' which ''even IITians are failing in.'' He advised aspirants to take mock tests, make notes, develop their strategies, and focus on revision.

''Solve all CSAT PYQs twice. Go for the CSAT test series only if you are done with PYQs. How many questions should you attempt? Start solving mock tests and determine your optimum no. Solve as many mock tests as possible. See what works for you, and what does not. Make your strategy. No spoonfeeding.''

''Solve an MCQ, and learn all associated concepts. Make notes. Revise them at proper intervals. Prelims success = Good knowledge base + Logical reasoning skills + Tricks + Confidence + LUCK. Everything is in your control except Luck. So, work hard on what is in your control. Best Wishes,'' he concluded.

Many internet users appreciated his advice and thanked him for the tips. Notably, the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2024 will be held on May 26, 2024.