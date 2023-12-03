Forest Officer Shares 5 Golden Tips For UPSC Preparation: ''Consistency Is King''

Many internet users appreciated his advice and thanked him for the tips.

The Union Public Service Commission exam is one of the most prestigious exams in India and is attempted by lakhs of people across the country every year. The exam deemed to be one of the toughest in the country demands strategic planning, focused dedication, and a disciplined approach. Recently, an Indian Forest Service officer shared some golden tips for aspirants to help them with exam preparation. In a tweet, Himanshu Tyagi shared 5 valuable tips and remarked that if a person follows the schedule for one to two years, they will gain confidence in their preparation.

He wrote, ''Golden tips from my UPSC prep and full-time job saga: - Wake up at 3:30 am and study for 4 hours. Study for 1/2 hr in the evening after office. Watch study videos while traveling to the workplace. Keep study material on mobile/PC, Study in every small break you get at your workplace. Study 10 hours on weekends.''

He added, ''CONSISTENCY IS KING. FOLLOW THIS SCHEDULE FOR 1-2 YEARS. YOU WILL GAIN CONFIDENCE. You can't afford to waste time when you harbour difficult goals for you.''

In the comments section, he wrote, ''Many aspirants asked me how to manage time with job. This is your schedule. Follow it. You will be capable of getting any rank in 1-2 years.''

Many internet users appreciated his advice and thanked him for the tips. One user wrote, ''These tricks can help work aspirants. Inspiring.''

Another commented, ''Thank you so much sir, You just solve my 1.5 yr problem within 15 sec.'' A third said, ''Great tips.''