First-Time Homebuyers Finds Snakes Slithering In The Walls Of New House

When First-time homebuyer Amber Hall,42, walked into her four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Colorado, she did not expect unexpected guests. She discovered that her dream home was overrun with "shockingly big".

Amber Hall in an interaction with Channel Denver7 that when she booked her new home, she had no idea that the house had a snake den. "I was trying to unpack, and my dog crouched down and he started walking over here really slow," Ms Hall said referring to the door at the back of her garage. She added, "I came over to see what he was looking at, thinking it was like a spider or something, and there were two little holes right here and I saw snakes slither up the wall. So, I panicked."

Ms Hall said that she saw snakes coiled up next to the door in a crevice in the wall. Ms Hall said the first snake was found 10 days ago, and since then, 10 snakes total have appeared.

"Shockingly big. After all the research, everybody's saying they're some form of garter snake. But they're also giving the caveat that nobody's ever seen their garter snake that big," she told Denver7. "I can't unpack any of my stuff because I'm definitely afraid that there are snakes in the boxes or under the boxes... It's like you crawl into bed, and if the sheet brushes your foot or something, you immediately rip the covers off or jump out of bed to make sure nothing's in there."

The woman hired a snake wrangler to get rid of the reptiles and so far she has spent about a thousand dollars removing snakes.

"I don't feel like I'm the first one to find them," Ms Hall said, "But I don't think that anybody would ever say that they knew they were there."

Ms Hall spent her entire adult life to save up to buy this house and now she is not able to enjoy it. The family is even afraid to use the bathroom for fear that a snake would emerge from the toilet.

"I'm scared to death," the woman said.

The woman said that a pest control specialist told her some of the snakes had been living on the property - possibly in a den hidden under the house - for at least two years, based on their massive size. Ms Hall said she doubts that she is the first person to see the snakes at the house.