Fire Erupts At UK Shipyard Building Rs 16,308 Crore Nuclear Submarines: Report

Authorities confirmed no nuclear hazard.

A severe fire erupted at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, where the UK's Rs 16308 Cr nuclear submarines are being constructed.

According to Cumbria Police, two people have been taken to the hospital having suffered suspected smoke inhalation. At this time there are no other casualties, and everyone else has been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and is accounted for.

The fire has sparked worries about delays in Britain's next-generation submarine project, even though authorities have certified there is no nuclear hazard.

"There is no nuclear risk. However, people living nearby are advised to remain indoors while emergency services respond to the incident and keep doors and windows closed," the official statement said.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at BAE at a significant fire at the site.



Based in London, England, BAE Systems is a multinational aerospace, defence, and information security corporation. It is one of the largest defence contractors in Europe.

According to The Metro, vision shared on social media overnight showed flames shooting out from the Devonshire Dock Hall building, with alarms blaring in the background. The facility is home to Britain's Astute-class submarines and Dreadnought programme.

Police said the Devonshire Dock Hall, the site's main building facility, had been evacuated and that everyone inside had been accounted for.The six-acre hall is the second-largest indoor shipbuilding complex of its kind in Europe.