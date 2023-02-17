Fire Breaks Out In Australia Hospital, Patient Undergoing Surgery Suffers Serious Burns

It is unknown whether anyone else was injured during the fire.

A patient sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out while he was undergoing surgery at a hospital in Perth, Australia, according to a report in 9News. The incident took place at St. John of God Subiaco Hospital on February 14, the outlet further said. The fire started in the operating room of St. John of God Subiaco Hospital while the man was under the knife for a skin procedure.

The outlet added that the patient "remains in a critical condition with severe burns".

The patient has been moved to another hospital for specialised care, according to acting Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Jenny Brenton. She told 9News, "St John of God Subiaco Hospital has confirmed that a serious incident occurred at the hospital on 14 February which has resulted in an adverse outcome for a patient. The patient has been transferred to a tertiary hospital for specialist care."

The CEO added that the hospital has launched an investigation to find the cause behind the fire. "We advised the patient's family of the situation immediately following the incident and we recognise this is a difficult time for them. We have commenced a full investigation and analysis to determine the cause. We will continue to keep the patient and family informed as this progresses," she stated.

It is unknown whether anyone else was injured during the fire.

Also Read: 4-Year-Old Complains Of Stomach Pain, Doctors Find Magnetic Bracelet Inside

"We are unable to comment any further about the circumstances and details due to privacy laws," Mr Jenny Brenton told the outlet.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported in Australia. In March 2020, a patient undergoing surgery suffered burns after an electrical fire broke out in an operating room at a hospital in Melbourne, as per a report in 7News. No staff members were injured since the fire was restricted to only one operating room. However, the fire caused the hospital to cancel a few non-emergency procedures.