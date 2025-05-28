Finance Expert Hails Indian Diaspora's "Soft Power in US", Reveals Impressive Stats

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sarthak Ahuja highlights Indian Americans' financial success in the US. Indians represent 1.5% of the US population but contribute over 5% in taxes. Indian Americans hold 10% of US patents and 11% of unicorn startups.

Sarthak Ahuja, a Chartered Accountant (CA) and financial expert, often discusses the Indian diaspora's financial achievements in the US, including their high earning potential. Despite being only 1.5% of the population (around 5.1 million people), Indians contribute over 5% of US tax revenue, showcasing their economic influence through high earnings, innovation, and intellectual capital. In an Instagram video, Mr Ahuja emphasised Indian-Americans' valuable contributions to innovation, intellectual capital, and tax revenue, demonstrating the community's substantial influence.

Mr Ahuja also shed light on the Indian diaspora's multifaceted success in the US, highlighting their achievements not only in education, business, and tech but also in philanthropy. He shared key facts and figures to underscore the community's significant contributions.

In the video, he noted that Indian Americans account for 10% of US patents, 10% of doctors (serving 30% of patients), and 11% of unicorn founders. They own 60% of US hotels, and 70% of colleges have Indian leaders. With 78% holding college degrees (compared to the national 36%) and 76% in high-skill roles, they excel professionally. Indian children dominate, winning over 80% of recent Spelling Bee competitions. Indian restaurants, though just 1% of US eateries, make up 3% of Michelin-starred venues. In 2023, they donated $1.5 billion in the US and $800 million to India, showcasing their immense soft power and respect earned through generations of hard work.

Javed Akhtar, the renowned screenwriter and lyricist, also showed his appreciation by sharing the video on X.

The comments section was flooded with praise and admiration for the Indian-American community's remarkable accomplishments, with users applauding their contributions to the US economy, innovation, philanthropy, and more.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This stat clearly shows when given the right opportunities and direction, Indian origin people can bring so much positive change in the world. We have so much untapped potential within our country's bounds. Give us the right environment to grow and we can take better care of ourselves. '

Another person commented, "The US economy runs well because of the Indians."

As per Pew Research Centre, the median income among Indian American households was $145,000 in 2022, meaning that half of households headed by an Indian American person earned more than that and half earned less. This is greater than the median household income among Asian Americans overall ($100,000).