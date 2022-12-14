Decade-Old Photo Of Julian Alvarez With Lionel Messi Goes Viral

Julian Alvarez (left) with Lionel Messi in the photo.

A decade old photo of a young Julian Alvarez with Lionel Messi has gone viral on social media as fans celebrate Argentina entering its sixth FIFA World Cup final. According to the description of the photo shared by several verified handles and fan clubs, Alvarez was 12 when the photo was taken. Now, 10 years later, he is helping Messi win the World Cup after 40 years. On Tuesday, both the players were on fire as Argentina defeated Croatia to 2-0 to reach their second World Cup final in eight years.

Take a look at the photo that's going viral below:

10 years ago: asking Leo Messi for a pic as big fan, dreaming of World Cup one day…



Tonight: Julián Álvarez from Calchín scores in World Cup semifinal.



It shows Alvarez's fanboy moment as he is seen posing happily with Messi.

Fans have absolutely loved the decade-old pairing of the two superstars, calling them the "magnificent duo".

"Imagine going from asking for a photo with your idol to scoring goals with him in the World Cup," commented one user. "Full circle moment for Julian Alvarez," posted the ESPN Fan Club.

Imagine going from asking for a photo with your idol to scoring goals with him in the World Cup.



Alvarez made his international debut on June 3, 2021 in a World Cup qualifying match - almost 16 years after Messi's. In the current tournament, he has four goals, while his legendary partner has five.

On Tuesday, the two-times world champions, backed by a huge majority of the crowd at the Lusail Stadium, produced their best display of the tournament to ensure they will meet the winners of semi-final clash between holders France and Morocco in Sunday's final.

Messi, 35, who suffered defeat to Germany in the 2014 final, is desperate to crown his extraordinary career by winning his first World Cup and bringing Argentina a third title to add to those won in 1978 and 1986.