"Felt Like Toilet Paper": Employee's Honest Resignation Note Is Viral

A Singapore-based businesswoman has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing an unusually blunt resignation letter - written on toilet paper. The employee's note, which has since ignited widespread discussion online, read: "I felt like toilet paper, used when needed, discarded without a second thought."

The resignation scribbled directly on a piece of toilet paper, ended with the message: "I have chosen this type of paper for my resignation as a symbol of how this company has treated me. I quit."

Angela Yeoh, the company's director, shared the resignation publicly to spark a conversation about how employees are treated at work. She admitted the gesture left a lasting impact and offered a candid reflection: "Make your employees feel so genuinely appreciated that even when they decide to leave, they walk away with gratitude, not resentment."

"Appreciation isn't just a tool for retention. It's a reflection of how much a person is valued-not just for what they do, but for who they are," she added.

Her post struck a chord with many LinkedIn users, with the comments section quickly filling up with emotional responses and personal anecdotes, underscoring the importance of empathy and recognition in workplace culture.

"A crucial reminder to reflect on how we make our people feel. Small, consistent acts of appreciation can indeed make a world of difference. Let's all strive to do better," a user wrote.

"Well said! Having said that, a company culture may be unhealthy, it is down to the manager to help create a safe and thriving space for the team," another user wrote.