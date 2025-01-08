Fearless Nadia: India's First-Ever Stuntwoman Who Redefined Bollywood

Actress-stuntwoman Mary Ann Evans, famously known by her stage name Fearless Nadia, revolutionised the Indian film industry in 1935 with her iconic role in Hunterwali (The Woman with a Whip). Born on this day in 1908, Fearless Nadia remains an enduring symbol of courage, strength, and fearless individuality.

If you've watched Raj & DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny, you might remember the little girl inspired by a fearless heroine from an old film. That heroine wasn't fictional-she was Fearless Nadia, India's first-ever stuntwoman and an icon of her time.

A blonde, blue-eyed woman of Australian origin, Evans captivated audiences with her daring stunts and bold persona. Dressed in a cape, leather shorts, knee-high boots, and wielding a whip, she exuded confidence and charm, earning her the nickname Hunterwali.

A Journey Across Continents

Born in Perth, Australia, to a Greek mother and a British father, Evans arrived in India in 1911 with her father's army unit. After his death, her family settled in Bombay (now Mumbai). Evans, who grew up mastering dance and horse-riding, performed with a Russian ballet troupe and even toured with a circus, the BBC reported.

Her career as a performer began with singing and dancing, entertaining audiences across India. By the early 1930s, she was working in theatre and the circus when Bollywood director JBH Wadia discovered her talent.

The Rise of Hunterwali

Initially cast in small roles by Wadia Movietone, the studio founded by JBH Wadia and his brother Homi, Evans stood out with her incredible stunt work and fearless attitude. Her breakthrough came in Hunterwali, where she played an avenging princess-turned-masked vigilante seeking justice for her father's death.

The 1935 film was a massive hit, drawing packed audiences for weeks and catapulting Evans to stardom. She became Bollywood's leading female star of the 1930s and 1940s, with her signature yell, "Hey-y-y!" becoming a cultural catchphrase.

A Legacy of Strength and Audacity

Fearless Nadia's roles often featured her as a cosmopolitan woman who physically fought off villains, flipping burly men over her shoulder and outsmarting foes with her wit and skill. Her daring performances helped transform Wadia Movietone into a renowned studio for high-octane stunts and thrilling action sequences.

Evans' life and career paved the way for women in Indian cinema, proving that heroines could be just as bold and commanding as their male counterparts.

A Cult Icon

Mary Ann Evans died in 1996, shortly after her 88th birthday. She remains one of the few foreigners to achieve cult status in Bollywood, remembered not only for her groundbreaking stunts but also for breaking stereotypes and inspiring generations of women.