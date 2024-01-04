'Fascinated By The Growth Potential': Investor Mark Mobius After Travelling Across India

During his visit to India, Mr Mobius spent time in nine cities.

Veteran investor Mark Mobius concluded his month-long journey in India. The founder of Mobius Capital Markets shared his experience of visiting 9 different cities in the country. In his blog titled 'India: Fools Rush In?', he said that he is fascinated by the growth potential in India. However, to understand a country well, one needs to be there in person, he added.

Sharing his latest blog about his visit to India on X, Mr Mobius wrote, "India is sweeping investors off their feet with its allure and promises of great rewards. I too am fascinated by its huge growth potential. But it's crucial to get a solid grasp of the market's nuances before going all in".

In his blog, Mr Mobius said that he started the trip from Jaipur, then moved on to Udaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru and Goa. The month-long trip revealed the "incredible depth and variety of India's landscape," he said.

Mr Mobius likened Jaipur to a Wes Anderson movie set, where every corner, according to him, seemed to "await a quirky, colour-coordinated character". The veteran investor also lauded the Vande Bharat Express. "At US$30 per person, the ride far exceeded our expectations with comfortable reclining seats, two full meals of delicious Indian food and great service," he wrote.

Further, Mr Mobius revealed that in Mumbai he attended the Morningstar Investment Conference. "I was surprised by the scale and sizable turnout at the conference, which could be an indication of a growing popularity of mutual funds in India," he said.

In Kochi, Mr Mobius took an auto ride before he headed to Bengaluru. He praised the Bengaluru Metro for its cleanliness and the airport. "Leaving Bengaluru I was struck by one of the most beautiful airports in the world," he said about the Kempegowda International Airport.

During his trip, the investment guru went on to reveal that he met many entrepreneurs and software engineers and was impressed by their attitude to improve the companies they work for.

In his blog, Mr Mobius also mentioned that most people ask him about the "right time to invest in the Indian market". "Given my optimism for India's future, I'm often asked about the right time to invest in this market, currently labelled as "overvalued" by some analysts," he wrote. The veteran investor then explained traditional stock valuation metrics often overlook the future growth potential of many Indian companies as they primarily reflect past performances. He said that investment timing should be focused on solidly growing companies.

"For newcomers to the investing world, particularly those unable to research individual stocks, I would recommend choosing a well-diversified mutual fund managed by experienced and reputable investment professionals. This approach offers a balanced entry point into the Indian market," Mr Mobius concluded.