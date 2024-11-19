Fans Mourn Death Of Paul Teal After 'One Tree Hill' Star Dies At 35

Fans across the globe are mourning the death of Paul Teal who died at the age of 35 after a battle with cancer. Mr Teal's death was confirmed by his representatives who shared a heartfelt message, commemorating the memory of the One Tree Hill star. "His exceptional talent and kind spirit touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The void he leaves behind will be deeply felt," they wrote. Mr Teal's fiancee, Emilia Torello shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, calling herself the 'luckiest person' to have shared her life with him.

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail," wrote Ms Torello.

"While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever," she added.

Mr Teal shot to prominence for his portrayal of Josh Avery in the seventh season of the popular CW show. Bethany Joy Lenz, one of Mr Teal's co-stars from One Tree Hill, posted a picture with him, reminiscing the time they shared together on the show's set. Ms Lenz also recalled their appearance in the musical, The Notebook.

"My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him," said Ms Lenz.

"Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season. Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable," she added.

Fans mourn the loss

Fans took to social media and shared their grief about Mr Teal's passing and shared video clips of some of his best moments from the show.

Apart from One Tree Hill, Mr Teal also appeared on popular television series, including The Walking Dead, Outer Banks, Dynasty, The Staircase, and Good Behavior among others. He also appeared in Deep Water (2022) -- a psychological thriller by Adrian Lyne, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.