Fake Flipkart Delivery Boy Tries To Scam Bengaluru Customer, What Happened Next

This incident highlights the importance of vigilance when receiving high-value deliveries.

A Bengaluru resident narrowly escaped a scam when a fake Flipkart delivery agent attempted to hand over a sealed box, claiming it contained an iPhone 15 ordered by his sister. In a Reddit post, he explained that her sister had paid in advance for the phone and opted for open-box delivery, allowing inspection before acceptance. However, the fake agent refused to open the box, raising suspicions. The resident began filming the conversation as evidence, documenting the agent's reluctance to allow him to check the package. The resident later verified the order status on Flipkart's website and contacted customer support to report the incident.

Just minutes after the fake delivery agent left, the official Flipkart delivery executive arrived at the resident's home with the actual package.

''My sister brought an iPhone 15 with VIP on Flipkart sale, it was an open box delivery. This loser (guy in white) came with a big package to deliver claiming that he can't do open box. We have to accept like as is. I refused he called some random people they said there is no facility like that,'' he wrote.

''He was scared shitless because I recorded all this. Telling his partners in crime in kannada that I have recorded everything and all. I did not accept the package within two minutes other guy came to deliver a very small package and said that he will do the open box. We got the product because I recorded everything otherwise I am sure he would have gave me some random package,'' he added.

See the full post here:

The Reddit post, which garnered hundreds of views, sparked a wave of comments from others sharing similar experiences of distrust with online marketplaces. Many users chimed in, recounting their encounters with fake delivery agents, while some praised the man's presence of mind.

One user wrote, ''Nice bro. Glad you knew something was off and recorded everything. It's very hard to trust Flipkart now. Their association with insane amount of scammers in all delivery pipeline is really scary. It's really disturbing yo know that Flipkart can't do or doesn't do anything about the scamming happening during the delivery.''

Another commented, ''Kudos to your presence of mind, I keep telling anyone as soon as something sus happens, pull out your phone and start recording. Make this an instinct. This is required in city that is corrupt to the bone like Bengaluru.''

A fourth added, ''Bro you made a pro move and saved from getting a brick.''

This incident highlights the importance of vigilance when receiving high-value deliveries. To prevent similar scams, it's essential to verify delivery details with the marketplace, opt for open-box delivery when available, and inspect packages carefully before acceptance.