Explained: What Is 'Sadfishing' Trend On Social Media

There's a difference between "sadfishing" and genuinely being vulnerable online

Scroll through any social media feed and you're bound to encounter the "sadfishing" phenomenon. These chronic oversharers might post cryptic self-worth quotes on Instagram Stories or vaguely hint at karma targeting someone unseen. This attention-seeking behaviour, where individuals fish for sympathy and reactions online, has been dubbed "sadfishing" by academic researchers.

Coined in 2019, "sadfishing" originated from journalist Rebecca Reid's critique of a seemingly vulnerable social media post by Kendall Jenner. Ms Jenner's story about her acne struggles, which turned out to be part of a marketing campaign, sparked the need for a term to describe this manipulative tactic. However, Ms Reid has expressed concern that "sadfishing," originally intended to criticize calculated inauthenticity, might now discourage genuine vulnerability online.

"Lots of us sadfish sometimes, and that's okay," she told the Independent. "Attention seeking is a legitimate thing. There's nothing wrong with wanting attention."

Behavioural specialist and researcher Cara Petrofes has since redefined "sadfishing" as the "tendency of social media users to exaggerate their emotional states to garner sympathy," diverging from Reid's original use of the term to critique celebrity culture. She and her colleagues investigated this social media phenomenon in a 2021 paper published in the Journal of American College Health, noting its prevalence as a "maladaptive" coping mechanism among college students.

Individuals with what pop psychology terms an anxious attachment style marked by a fear of abandonment, a strong need for reassurance, and codependent tendencies are reportedly more likely to engage in "sadfishing" online.

"Our research showed that those who are anxiously attached tend to seek validation through others and need consistent friend activity and a higher number of online/in-person friendships," Petrofes explained to the Huffington Post "That can lead to sadfishing."

She added: "This leads us to believe that perhaps those with an anxious attachment and a correlated negative interpersonal experience are more likely to engage in maladaptive online behaviours such as feigning depression or sadness online to garner the support they feel doesn't otherwise exist."

However, psychotherapist Tess Brigham argued that seeking validation from our peers is a natural part of being human and doesn't necessarily indicate an anxious attachment style.

"It used to be that someone would 'sadfish' at the church picnic or a happy hour by telling everyone about their horrible day, and everyone would gather around," the psychotherapist told the outlet, noting that the digital landscape has changed the way we seek sympathy from others. "But that's not our world anymore, so this is how people get attention."

There's a difference between "sadfishing" and genuinely being vulnerable online. For example, "sadfishing" might involve posting a targeted quote about heartbreak aimed at a recent ex. In contrast, someone sharing a caption about struggling with depression might be making an actual cry for help or attempting to connect with others who feel similarly.

When people are accused of performing sadness online for personal gain, it makes it harder for individuals to feel comfortable being sincere and vulnerable in online spaces. According to the Head's Conference, those accused of "sadfishing" risk experiencing lowered self-esteem, anxiety, and shame. They may be dismissed by their family and friends as attention seekers and become less likely to receive the help and support they need.