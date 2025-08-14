Explained: What Is Google's New "Preferred Sources" Feature Of Customising News Experience

Google has rolled out a new feature that allows users to select their "preferred sources" for the Top Stories when searching for information. The feature, available in Google Search Labs, enables users to choose specific sites or domains they trust, ensuring those sources are prioritised in their search results. The feature is rolling out for users in the United States and India.

What Do We Know About The New Feature?

The feature allows users to select specific sites or domains they prefer. Google would then prioritise these sources in search results, allowing users to tailor their search experience based on trusted sources. The feature would reduce the influence of less reliable information.

"When you select your preferred sources, you'll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search," Google said in a post.

Google has ensured transparency about how the results are generated when results are prioritised based on user preferences.

How To Add A Preferred News Source On Google

Step 1: The first step is to search for a topic that's in the news. Click on the icon to the right of Top Stories.

Step 2: The second step is to search and select your preferred sources.

Step 3: After that, refresh your results and see more from your favourite sites.

"Once you select your sources, they will appear more frequently in Top Stories or in a dedicated "From your sources" section on the search results page. You'll still see content from other sites, and can manage your selections at any time," Google said in the post.

What Are The Benefits?

The users can potentially find more accurate and relevant information by prioritising trusted sources.

The feature gives users more control over their search results, allowing them to focus on content from sources they value.

The users may be less likely to encounter misinformation or low-quality content by favoring trusted sources.

What Are The Potential Concerns?

The "preferred sources" feature would mean relying on preferred sources, which could lead to echo chambers, where users are exposed only to information that reinforces their existing views.

The feature has sparked a huge debate on social media forums, with users stating that the new feature won't provide diverse perspectives or new information from sources outside their preferred list.

Here's what Google has said:

In its blog post, Google said that users can select as many sources as they like. The company said that they learned from their early Labs users that people really value being able to select a range of sources, with over half of users choosing four or more.

"If you've previously signed up for Labs, your selections will automatically apply and you'll continue to see more of those sites within Top Stories," said Google.

According to Google, publishers can encourage their followers and subscribers to select their website as a preferred source on Google.

