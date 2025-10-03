Explained: How To Create Your Lifelike AI Avatar On OpenAI's Sora 2

OpenAI has launched Sora 2, a new app that looks like Instagram and allows users to create and share realistic AI videos. With the Sora app, which uses OpenAI's recently launched Sora 2 model, you can create incredibly lifelike "cameos" of yourself and insert them into AI-generated video sequences.

For example, you can use the Sora 2 model to create your cameo play beach volleyball or wrestle an elephant. All of this is possible with only text prompts.

Below is a simple, step-by-step tutorial to help you create a realistic AI avatar.

Step 1: Download the Sora App and Sign In

First, download the Sora app (available on iOS only) from sora.com or the Apple App Store. Following installation, use your existing OpenAI login credentials to log in or create a new one. Currently, access to Sora is region-specific (US and Canada in early deployment) and may need an invitation.

Step 2: Opt Into Cameo Creation

You will be given the option to create a cameo or your own custom avatar within the app.

Step 3: Record Your Likeness

Sora will ask you to do the following to create your cameo:

Read out loud a short string of numbers

Turn your head by moving your face in various directions

Record a brief audio clip of your voice

This quick "video + audio verification" enables the system to record your speech characteristics and facial geometry. It usually takes a minute or so to generate.

Step 4: Review and Control Permissions

Following the creation of your cameo, you will be able to:

See how your avatar sounds and appears

Choose if you want to make your cameo public, private, or disabled

Modify permissions and privacy settings in the app's UI

Step 5: Use Your Avatar via Text Prompts

Text prompts can then be used to change the cameo's context or have it say something. In a blog post, OpenAI stated, "With cameos, you can drop yourself straight into any Sora scene with remarkable fidelity." For example, you could request that your avatar:

Say a certain line

Do something (dance, stroll, engage)

Put yourself in a scene (city, beach, or imaginary world)

Based on your request, Sora 2 will produce brief videos with synchronised voice, effects, and images.



Step 6: Share and Remix

The app's generated videos show up in a scrollable feed, much like on Instagram or TikTok. If you have granted permission, you can share, remix, or allow others to use your cameo.

Use this short, detailed tutorial to set up your AI twin, record, and create videos.