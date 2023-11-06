Explained: Controversy Around Pakistani TikTok Star Aliza Seher Over Viral Video

Aliza Seher is an internet personality with 1.4 million YouTube subscribers.

Aliza Seher, a Pakistani TikTok celebrity, found herself at the centre of a social media controversy after a private video of her went viral, provoking significant discussion and scrutiny. She broke down while addressing the leaked video case and said that no action had been taken against the accused. This comes after a clip of "Kulhad Pizza" couple from Punjab surfaced on the internet in September. The video purportedly showed them in a compromising position. The couple said that the footage was fake and registered a police complaint.

Who is Aliza Seher?

Aliza Seher is an internet personality from Pakistan who calls herself "a simple girl from a small village in Punjab". She has been making videos on her rural lifestyle since 2017 and often posts vlogs on cooking, household work, the environment and farming. She has 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube and some of her videos have also received around 14 million views. On Instagram, Ms Seher has over four lakh followers.

Controversy

Ms Seher took to YouTube and posted a four-minute-long video describing her viral video case. She used strong language to express her frustration and helplessness. The internet personality said that she received support from the Cybercrime department in Multan, however, no action has been taken against the accused. She further informed that the accused acknowledged editing the video but stated that he did not upload it. "That dog in Qatar is the one responsible for the widespread circulation of my video. I have received support from the cybercrime department, no action has been taken against this person. I want to extend my gratitude to all those who have stood by me and offered their support. My dedication and hard work are apparent for all to see," she said in the video.

"I was blackmailed since the day I joined YouTube, however, I continued to do my work because of my family's support," she added while controlling her tears.

Similar Case

In September, a couple from Punjab, who went viral for selling kulhad pizza, were embroiled in a controversy after a clip, allegedly featuring them, surfaced online. The food cart owner, Sehaj Arora, termed the footage as fake and registered a police complaint.

Sehaj Arora and his wife gained popularity for offering a unique pizza in a Jalandhar street that is served in kulhad or earthen cups. The video purportedly showed the proprietors of "Kulhad Pizza" in a compromising position. After the video went viral, Mr Arora issued a clarification on Wednesday calling the clip "fake".

Sehaj Arora shared that the woman who blackmailed them over the viral clip was arrested by the police. He also accused a YouTuber named Karan Dutta of spreading the fake video and highlighted the impact of it on him and his family. However, the YouTuber denied any wrongdoing.