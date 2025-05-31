Video: UK Prison Inmates Smile, Then Beat Sex Offender To Death

CCTV footage from a prison in the UK showed two inmates grinning moments before they killed a convicted sex offender in his cell.

Mahir Abdulrahman was found unresponsive in his cell at the HMP Fosse Way, a new Category C jail, in Leicestershire's Glen Parva on August 20 last year. He was pronounced dead at the scene, BBC reported.

Abdulrahman was serving a 35-week sentence for sex offences.

The video, released on May 29, features Ashirie Smith, 19, and his fellow inmate Thierry Robinson, 21, walking down a hallway of the facility. One of them can be seen smiling as they moved towards Abdulrahman's cell, New York Post reported.

They appeared again a little more than 30 seconds later, while the warden found Abdulrahman beaten unconscious inside.

The 31-year-old Sudanese national was discovered at around 7.53 am (local time). This was half an hour after the two prisoners were seen on the CCTV entering Abdulrahman's cell, as per the trial at Leicester Crown Court.

A man sentenced for murder at HMP Fosse Way.



Ashirie Smith 19 (2ndpic) was found guilty of murdering Mahir Abdulrahman at hmp Fosse Way in his cell.



Smith was sentenced to a minimum term of 17.5 yrs.



Thierry Robinson 21 was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 11 yrs. pic.twitter.com/4Eo23gpZ1z — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) May 30, 2025

On May 29, Ashirie Smith was sentenced to a minimum term of 17 years and six months in jail by the Leicester Crown Court after he was found guilty of killing Abdulrahman.

The second prisoner, Thierry Robinson was found guilty of manslaughter and sent to 11 years in prison.

A third defendant in the case, Shaan Karim has been cleared of all charges.

Detective Inspector Mark Parish, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said that the victim's injuries showed a “serious, sustained attack”.

In the post-mortem examination, it was discovered that Abdulraham suffered multiple injuries, such as swelling to his right cheek and on the left side of his neck. There were deep bruises to his brain and facial tissue.

Prosecution counsel Michael Burrows KC earlier told the court that Karin "kept watch" outside the cell when the other two inmates went inside and attacked Abdulrahman.

During the trial, both Robinson and Smith accepted that they went inside the victim's cell. However, they claimed that they wanted to speak to Abdulraham about an incident the day before, where he is believed to have thrown water from a kettle on them.

Prosecution counsel Burrows said that a day before the attack, Abdulrahman asked a prison official to move cells as he felt unsafe.