New Criminal Laws, Australian Visa: Changes Coming Into Effect From July 1

July 1 is poised to usher in significant transformations across various sectors in India, as new rules and regulations come into effect. These changes span laws, vehicle prices, and visa rules affecting Indian students, promising substantial impacts on their respective sectors.

Here's an in-depth look at what these upcoming changes entail and how they are expected to reshape operations moving forward.

The three new criminal laws will come into effect on July 1 and replace the country's colonial-era legislation, the government announced on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill will replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

The three laws were cleared by the Parliament, and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to them last December.

The Nyay Sanhita also includes 20 new offences like organised crime, terrorist acts, mob lynching, hit-and-run, sexual exploitation of a woman by deceitful means, snatching, abetment outside India, acts endangering the sovereignty, integrity, and unity of India, and publication of false or fake news.

The new laws will widen the ambit of what constitutes terrorism and provide for the provision of the death penalty for mob lynching and rape of minors. Adultery, homosexual sex, and suicide attempts will no longer be considered crimes under the new laws.

Australia's temporary Graduate visa programmes will undergo substantial revisions starting July 1, 2024, under the government's new Migration Strategy. These changes aim to better match visa streams with the academic levels of applicants. The visa enables international students completing CRICOS-registered courses to gain work experience in Australia.

Key Takeaways

Applicants must select a visa stream aligned with their qualifications; the age limit is set at 35.

Revised stay durations apply to the Post-Higher Education Work stream, varying by degree type.

What Is The Temporary Graduate Visa Programme?

The Temporary Graduate Visa Programme in Australia permits international students who have completed a CRICOS-registered course to remain in the country. This visa allows holders to stay in Australia post-study, facilitating further opportunities and work experience. Applicants can include family members in their visa application, subject to health and character requirements. A key benefit is the unrestricted work rights, which enable graduates to work full-time in any sector. This flexibility supports gaining valuable professional experience aligned with their studies or exploring diverse career paths within Australia.



Tata Motors To Hike Prices Of Commercial Vehicles By Up To 2%



Tata Motors has announced that it will hike the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent with effect from July 1 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, earlier raised the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent in March.

The company said the price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles but vary according to models and variants.

Part of the $150 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Limited, a $44 billion company, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.