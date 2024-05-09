Explained: How Australia's New Student Visa Rule Change Affects Indians

Australia Student Visa: The required amount will now be 75% of the national minimum wage.

Australia has made it tougher for international students to get visas. It has increased the amount of money a student must have as savings to enter the country. The required amount will now be 75% of the national minimum wage. Effective May 10, 2024, students will have to show they have at least A$29,710 (₹16,29,964) to qualify for a visa.

The change is meant to ensure students can afford basic living expenses while studying in Australia, considering they may not be in class for 25% of the year and work during that time. Meeting this requirement will help students plan their future better.

This is the second time in seven months the amount of savings has been increased, following a previous hike to A$24,505 (₹13,44,405) from A$21,041 (₹11,54,361) in October.

The government is tightening visa rules after reports of lots of people moving to Australia since the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in 2022. This has caused problems, like a shortage of rental homes.

In March, the government also raised English language requirements for student visas and has been implementing policies to prevent students from extending their stay through various loopholes.

According to Australia Visa News, the number of temporary student visas granted in the country reached a record high of 6,54,870 in July 2023, marking a significant increase from the previous year.

The Australian government has implemented other measures to support international students:

1. The Australian government replaced the Genuine Temporary Entrant (GTE) requirement with a Genuine Student (GS) requirement to make sure students are genuinely coming to study, and not just to work.

2. Post-Study Work Rights (PSWR) were extended by up to two years from July 1, 2023, allowing students to find employment related to their field of study.

3. A minimum total score of 5.5 is required for international students enrolling in universities and programs.

4. Work hours during study terms and semesters were limited to 48 hours per fortnight from July 1, 2023.

5. The Skilled-Recognised Graduate visa, which previously allowed recent engineering graduates to stay, work, or study in Australia for up to 18 months, now has a limit on it from December 22, 2023.

6. International students are no longer allowed to enrol in two courses simultaneously within the first six months of their principal course, effective from September 8, 2023.