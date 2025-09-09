"Every Worker Was Indian": US Man Questions Absence Of British Staff At London Airport, Sparks Debate

A US traveller sparked controversy online after claiming that "every worker" he encountered at London's Heathrow Airport was Indian, questioning the absence of British staff. The remarks, shared in a viral video on X, have ignited debates about immigration, workforce diversity, and cultural perceptions in the UK.

The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, expressed surprise during his layover at Heathrow, one of the world's busiest airports. He noted that all staff he interacted with--security, retail, and service workers-- appeared to be of Indian descent. While acknowledging their politeness and efficiency, he questioned why he didn't see "a single British person" working at the airport.

"I just landed in London. I'm at the airport. And I keep walking around the centre of the airport, where the restaurants are and everything. I don't see any British people working. Not one. Every single one of them is Indian. Every single one of them," he said.

The traveller insisted that questioning the lack of British staff wasn't racist, arguing it's legitimate to ask how Britain, a country he sees as a symbol of Western freedom, democracy, and free speech, ended up with zero British employees in a particular context.

"Especially because I'm an immigrant myself. If I walk around the United States, I want to see Americans. I don't want every person that I see and works to be somebody else," he added.

The video, which garnered millions of views, drew mixed reactions. Some praised the diversity of Heathrow's workforce, while others echoed the traveller's sentiments, raising concerns about job opportunities for native-born Britons.

One user wrote, "Oh, of course you don't see UK people working, because work requires effort, discipline, and commitment—three things your country lost after the empire collapsed. Indians came here and turned your hospitals, IT companies, and transport into something functional, while you lot perfected the art of complaining, drinking, and stabbing each other outside pubs."

Another commented, "If you are so upset by it, maybe you should avoid travelling here. The UK thrives because of immigrants."

A third noted, "How can you assume they are all Indians? They can be Pakistani and Bangladeshi too. There are even many Middle Easterners who appear to be like Indians. There are some South East Asians who appear like Indians. There are even some Latinos who resemble a bit like Indians."

Notably, Heathrow Airport employs over 76,000 people, with a significant portion from diverse ethnic backgrounds. Data from the UK Office for National Statistics shows that 17% of the UK workforce is foreign-born, with Indians forming a substantial portion due to historical migration and skilled labour programs.