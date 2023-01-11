Emirates Flyer Misbehaves With Woman Co-Passenger Over Aisle Seat She Paid For

Ms Sharma shared that the airline is yet to reach out to her

At the heel of various instances of unruly passenger behaviour onboard airlines, a woman has come forward to share the ordeal she faced on-board an Emirates flight, where a male co-passenger made sexist remarks against her for refusing to give up the aisle seat she paid for.

On Twitter, a woman named Upasana Sharma shared the unpleasant experience she faced on an Emirates flight. A man kept pushing her to switch to the middle seat even though she had paid for an aisle seat. Ms Sharma is an associate at an advisory firm and she shared her ordeal in a series of tweets.

Ms Sharma recalled, "A man asked me to sit in the middle seat, though I had booked and paid for an aisle seat. When I said no, he said "aap ladies ho, aap andar baith jao". Translating to because you are a woman you should sit inside. When I continued to refuse, he said, "once I am drunk, then don't blame me if I am on the middle seat."

In a separate tweet, she added, "While the crew didn't understand, Everyone around me told them what he was saying. The @emirates staff first tried to tell me to keep sitting there, and when I loudly refused, they asked me to move right in front of the man who said "Don't hold me accountable for my actions once I am drunk." All because I wanted. To sit in my own seat that I had PAID for. That is the entitlement of Indian men. On @emirates end they told me they have filed a report and will be in touch, but I never heard from them. I also told them I want to file a formal report and was told they will be in touch."

She added that she was given another seat but the entitled co-passenger was still served drinks.

On January 9, Ms Sharma shared that the airline is yet to reach out to her in spite of her that they have filed a report. She wrote, "Since this thread is getting some attention: just want to highlight that @emirates STILL has not reached out to me. I fly emirates again this week, and I am so anxious, and terrified."

Meanwhile, Shankar Mishra, who urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight, has been denied bail by a Delhi court. Mishra urinated on a 70-year-old woman on a New York-Delhi flight last year. He was arrested from Bengaluru last week, six weeks after his egregious act.

Air India has come under heavy criticism for not taking prompt action.