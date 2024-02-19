Watch: Emirates Air Hostess Tries Apple Vision Pro During Flight, Airline Reacts

The video was shared by Italian content creator Otto Climan

The Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset, hit the markets earlier this month, generating a wave of excitement among tech enthusiasts. Ever since its launch, several people have been documenting their experience of using Apple's newest breakthrough. Recently, an Emirates air hostess was seen trying out Apple Vision Pro during a flight, and her reaction has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Italian content creator Otto Climan. The clip starts with Mr. Climan offering the device to the air hostess for a try after she expresses her curiosity and excitement about seeing the gadget for the first time. Initially hesitant, she eventually agrees to try it.

"You're the first person I've seen with this," she says and goes on to wear it, exclaiming, ''This is crazy.'' She quipped that she didn't expect it all to be so vivid and clear.

After using it for a few seconds, the flight attendant handed back the device to the influencer and thanked him for the wonderful opportunity.

''Everyone loves the vision pro!'' Mr Climan wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Emirates also dropped a comment on the video and wrote, ''We wanna try too!''

One user wrote, ''What a good vibe the stewardess transmits,'' while another commented, ''This is amazing.'' A third added, ''I got fired for doing something similar. I guess this is a colab.''

Vision Pro's release by the world's most iconic device maker is a major milestone for lovers of virtual or augmented reality, who see the technology as the next chapter in online life after the smartphone. It's designed for more immersive FaceTime chats, gaming, video, and productivity apps.

Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive bet since the launch of the iPhone more than a decade ago. The AR headset starts at $3,499 and costs more than thrice as much as the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.

However, several users are returning their headsets after complaining of headaches, eye strain and motion sickness. Many users are taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the product, criticising its uncomfortable fit despite the hefty price.