Apple Fans Are Already Returning Their Vision Pro Headsets. Here's Why

The Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset, hit the markets earlier this month, generating a wave of excitement among tech enthusiasts. Ever since its launch, several people have been documenting their experience of using Apple's newest breakthrough. However, the excitement seems to be fading now as many users are returning their headsets after complaining of headaches and motion sickness.

Notably, Apple allows returns and refunds of its products for up to 14 days from the date of purchase if you are not satisfied with it. Many users are taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the product, criticising its uncomfortable fit despite the hefty price.

Some users also complained of dry eyes and redness in their eyes due to the constant exposure to light. The weight of the device, and the fact that most of it is front-loaded, has been another complaint. Some even fear that the device may cause a burst blood vessel in the eye.

''I picked up Vision Pro on release day. Since I started using it, i have had constant headaches. I went to Apple store and they swapped my light seal from 21w to 22w. I tried both solo and dual bands. None of them seem to work. I even bought a headband from amazon to support the solo loop band and it did not help either. Today I decided not to use it for more than 24 hours and my headache is gone,'' a user wrote on Reddit.

Another wrote, ''I unfortunately am also having severe headaches when I wear this for more than 30-45 minutes. I have tried both bands and the issue seems to be the amount of pressure the bands put on the back of my head. I tried loosening it but because the headset is so heavy, I have to tighten these fairly well to prevent it from slipping down and getting the "raise up headset" error. This is so devastating as I love everything else about the AVP.''

Fans complained that the device is not ideal to use for a longer duration. Some said about how the implementation of virtual apps overlay on top of the users' line of sight is blurry, causing eye strain.

''Can't wait to return the Vision Pro, probably the most mind-blowing piece of tech I've ever tried. Can't deal with these headaches after 10 minutes of use though,'' one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Two hours after unboxing my Apple Vision Pro and using it, I decided to box it back up again and return it. It's quite cool, but there's nothing in it for me that I'll use frequently enough to warrant my keeping it. — Alexander Torrenegra (@torrenegra) February 13, 2024

What a bummer of a day. Can't believe it, but I've returned the Vision Pro. Just too uncomfortable to wear and it's a strain on my eyes. It's clearly the future. It works like magic. But the physical tradeoffs are just not worth it for me right now. I'll be back for the next one,… pic.twitter.com/LCXiPYCOvv — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) February 12, 2024

Goodbye, Vision Pro. The era of spatial computing is very much not here yet. pic.twitter.com/iMH4whVjN1 — @samhenrigold@hachyderm.io (@samhenrigold) February 13, 2024

Vision Pro is Apple's most expensive bet since the launch of the iPhone more than a decade ago. The AR headset starts at $3,499 and costs more than thrice as much as the priciest headset in Meta's line of mixed and virtual reality devices.

Notably, Apple's user guide for the Vision Pro warns of some potentially vomit-inducing side effects for some users susceptible to motion sickness.

''Immersive content that has a higher probability of causing certain people to experience motion sickness,'' the company's support page for the device states.

''Be aware of symptoms of motion sickness, such as nausea, and stop using Apple Vision Pro if you experience them. Wait until symptoms have subsided before doing anything – such as walking or driving a car – that requires balance, coordination, or attention to safety.''