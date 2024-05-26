Elon Musk Says He Is An 'Alien', Claims 'Nobody Believes' Him

Mr Musk also discussed about his company SpaceX.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently said that he was an "alien" and "nobody believes" him during a recent appearance at the Viva Tech event in Paris. The presenter questioned him about rumours of his extraterrestrial origins, the SpaceX and Tesla Chief laughed and replied, "I am an alien. Yeah, I keep saying I'm an alien, but nobody believes me." Notably, this was part of a session titled "Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Elon Musk But Were Afraid to Ask," which was inspired by the title of a Woody Allen movie. Mr Musk was speaking virtually and mentioned that he couldn't be there in person since he was attending his son's graduation, as per a report in Euronews.

🚨IS ELON AN ALIEN?



Host:



"Some people believe that you are an alien."



Elon:



"I am an alien."



Host:



"Now you've been uncovered."



Elon:



"Yes, I keep telling people I'm an alien, but nobody believes me."







Source: Viva Tech https://t.co/9ie5KFn6GEpic.twitter.com/ZDU4ovA82I — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 23, 2024

Discussing aliens on Earth, he continued, "People often ask me do I think aliens are on Earth, I have not seen any evidence of aliens. If I did, I would post it (the evidence) on the X platform." He continued, "Maybe we're alone in this galaxy, maybe it's just us and our consciousness is extremely fragile."

The SpaceX CEO also spoke about his company's vision and his quest for life on Mars. "SpaceX's long-term goal is to make life multi-planetary. We need to become a sustainable multi-planet civilisation. This is the first time in the history of the Earth when it is possible to do so. That capability might be only open for the short term," he said.

He later stated, "Something on Earth will eliminate life as we know it on Earth," and that "our long-term survival and consciousness" require a relocation to Mars and the Moon.

Questions concerning artificial intelligence (AI) and his business, XAI, were also posed to the billionaire. Criticising both OpenAI and Google's Gemini, he said, "It's important that AI is trained to be truthful and not to be politically correct. Political correctness is often simply not true, and that means you're programming AI to lie, and I think that will backfire very badly. Honesty is the best policy."

Mr Musk anticipates that his open-source GrokAI chatbot would "try its best to be rigorous and pursue the truth and be the funniest. If we are going to die, we might as well die laughing". However, he noted that it still had "a lot of catching up" to do before competing with OpenAI or Gemini, which he said would be achievable by the end of the year.