Elon Musk Reacts As Tesla Cars Put Up Light Show In-Sync To RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'

'Naatu Naatu' has become a music anthem across the globe.

A viral video showing Tesla cars performing a light show on the beats of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' has prompted a reaction from Tesla chief Elon Musk.

The short clip was shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR Movie. It showed hundreds of Tesla cars in the parking lot putting up a light show to the beats of the peppy number in New Jersey, US. On Monday, reacting to the clip, Mr Musk dropped two heart emojis.

♥️♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2023

The official handle of RRR Movie also responded to the Tesla chief's tweet saying, "We PAID out love to @elonmusk".

The video was also shared by the official account of Tesla. "Schedule your light show on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create an epic festival of lights," the company tweeted.

Schedule your light show on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create an epic festival of lights! https://t.co/XyhIXTTC0g — Tesla (@Tesla) March 20, 2023

Notably, after scripting history at the Oscars, the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' became a music anthem across the globe. Not just fans but a number of celebrities, cricketers and diplomats have been following in the footsteps of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Also Read | 'Harry Potter' Actor Paul Grant Dies After Collapsing Outside London Railway Station

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated - and to win - in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. The song won over a group of tough rivals, including Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick, Rihanna's 'Raise Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, 'This Is A Life' from Everything Everywhere All At Once and 'Applause' from Tell It Like a Woman.

At the Academy Awards in Los Angeles last week, the electrifying song was introduced by Deepika Padukone and performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Earlier this year, 'Naatu Naatu' also won the award for the Best Original Song at Golden Globes.