Viral Video: Tesla Cars Put Up A Light Show In US To RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'

After a glorious win at the Oscars, RRR's Naatu Naatu song has created a frenzy across the world. Celebrities, cricketers, diplomats and even laymen have been following in the footsteps of actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows Tesla cars performing a light show on the beats of the Oscar-winning song.

The viral video was shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR Movie. In the video clip, several Tesla cars light up to the beats of the peppy number in New Jersey. "@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey Thanks for all the love. #RRRMovie @Tesla @elonmusk," they captioned the post.

The headlights of the Tesla cars were blinking in sync and the light show looked stunning.

Check out the video here:

Posted a few hours, the video has amassed over 1,75,000 views on Twitter and 13,000 likes. Tesla Light Show also replied to the tweet, "Amazing! What a night... Congratulations."

The video attracted several comments as well. A user wrote, "Damn that's so cool!"

Another user commented, "Nice But how was it done ?"

"Goosebumps," the third user expressed.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

Meanwhile, a US teen also danced to the beats of the popular song. Olga Manassyan shared a video on Instagram acing the hook step of the infectious track. In the video, the teen can be seen dancing to the track on a basketball court amid rainfall. Ms Manassyan perfectly aces the steps. In the caption, she wrote, "This dance and song were so memorable at the Oscars this year, I couldn't resist but learn the dance!"